Bhubaneswar: AIIMS Bhubaneswar Friday cancelled the leaves of all staffers, including those on vacation, and asked them to report to duty immediately in view of the prevailing situation in the country, an official order said.

“In view of the impending situation, no leave of any kind, including vacation and sanction leave, is to be granted to any officer except on medical grounds, till further order,” the order said.

It said that the already sanctioned leave, if any, stands cancelled and the officers who are on leave are directed to resume their duties immediately.

Therefore, all faculty members, residents and all other staff members and officers who are on leave as of date are hereby informed to report to duty immediately, the order said, adding that this will come into force with immediate effect.

PTI