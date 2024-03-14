Bhubaneswar: AIIMS Bhubaneswar has been conferred with the prestigious Asia Safe Surgical Implant Consortium QIP Award 2023 by the World Health Organization (WHO).

AIIMS, Bhubaneswar in a press release Thursday said the Institute has received this award of distinction for its noteworthy work on the quality of instrument and implant reprocessing in the hospital.

Twenty-eight reputed hospitals from all over Asia participated in this programme and AIIMS Bhubaneswar emerged as the best hospital.

For the first time since the inception of this programme, AIIMS Bhubaneswar from India bagged the first position.

The whole programme was partnered by 3M India which played a pivotal role in its execution in different countries along with India.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director, Dr. Ashutosh Biswas along with staff members of the institute received the award collectively in the presence of Ujwala Paul, Head Clinical Specialist, Puja Pal, Regional Clinical Specialist and other members of 3M India.

The objective of this programme was to set and monitor the highest standards of quality for reprocessing of various instruments and implants in the Central Sterile Services Department (CSSD) of the hospital.

It may be noted here that around 2,500 packets are processed daily in the CSSD unit of AIIMS Bhubaneswar. The sterilisation is done through autoclaving, plasma technique and EtO (Ethylene Oxide) techniques and is validated by all three means i.e physical, chemical and biological indicators.

Notably, the CSSD unit plays a significant role in surgical safety and hospital-acquired infection prevention.

The award, Dr. Biswas said, will encourage us to maintain the standards of patient safety.

UNI