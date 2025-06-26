Bhubaneswar: AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has been ranked the second-best emerging medical college in India, according to the India Today-MDRA Best Medical Colleges Survey 2025, hospital authorities said Thursday.

The national recognition reflects AIIMS Bhubaneswar’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence, cutting-edge research, and compassionate patient care, said Dr Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director, AIIMS Bhubaneswar

“This recognition is a reflection of our relentless pursuit of excellence. AIIMS Bhubaneswar has grown to symbolise trust, innovation, and integrity in healthcare and medical education. Our continued rise in national rankings demonstrates our holistic approach toward grooming future medical leaders while ensuring the best patient outcomes”, Dr Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, said.

From its 25th rank in 2021 to 12th in 2025, AIIMS Bhubaneswar’s ascension showcases a story of dedication, teamwork, and visionary leadership, he added.

A special felicitation programme was held on campus to mark the occasion, graced by senior faculty and administrative leaders.

UNI