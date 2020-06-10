Kaniha: An ailing male elephant died while undergoing treatment at a reserve forest near Balipasi forest, forest officials said Tuesday.

The pachyderm aged about five years without any tusk had strayed into Kaniha reserve forest from Deogarh but was found ailing when forest officials tried to drive it away, Monday, Kaniha ranger Nilamani Dehuri said.

The divisional forest officer was informed and a team of veterinarians arrived in the jungle and administered it treatment. The elephant was kept under observation but it breathed its last at 11 am, Tuesday. The elephant was buried at the spot after a post-mortem.