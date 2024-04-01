Bhanjanagar: An ailing tusker died Sunday afternoon at around 2pm in Chandragiri forest under Tilisingi section of Ghumusar (north) division range in Ganjam district.

Forest department officials said that the age of the deceased tusker will be approximately 30 years. They added that the tusker had arrived at the forest range in Ganjam either from Kandhamal or Nayagarh.

Officials informed that from the situation it appears that the elephant was sick for the last few days and had been roaming around inside the Chandragiri forest. Sunday morning it came out in the open and started walking towards Samarbandh village. However, after some time, it wanted to return to the forest, but could not move properly.

Getting information about the development, DFO, Himanshu Sekhar Mohanty, ranger Ashalata Digal and forester Shubhasmita Patra reached the spot. They managed to shepherd the elephant back into the forest.

Soon after, a veterinary team arrived and preparations were on to treat the animal when it suddenly collapsed and breathed its last. As it fell one of its tusks pierced its trunk.

“The post-mortem of the elephant will be done Monday after which we can ascertain the cause behind its death,” informed a forest official.

