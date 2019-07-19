Anandpur: Failure of ambulance services to reach villages due to poor road connectivity has become common in the state with one more incident being reported from Gohirabani village under Anandpur police station limits in Keonjhar district Thursday.

According to reports, Biti Ho of the village was ailing for some time with high fever following which her family members called up an ambulance. However, the ambulance stopped midway and couldn’t reach the patient owing to lack of motorable roads to the hamlet.

With no other option, the family members of Biti placed her in a cot and walked about 2 km through muddy and uneven road to reach the ambulance, informed sources.

Later, she was taken in an auto from NH-53 and admitted to Anandpur District Headquarters Hospital.

PNN