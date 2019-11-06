New Delhi: Employee unions at Air India decided Wednesday to oppose privatisation of the airline as there is still no clarity on various issues, including payment of salary arrears and pension, according to a union’s representative.

The development comes at a time when the government is working on the final contours for the proposed disinvestment of loss-making Air India.

At a meeting of representatives of various unions in Mumbai, it was also decided that a letter would be written to all the central trade unions and International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) seeking their support against privatisation. These unions represent pilots, cabin crew, engineers and ground staff, among others.

The meeting was attended by representatives from Indian Pilots’ Guild (IPG), Indian Commercial Pilots’ Association (ICPA), Air Corporations Employees’ Union (ACEU), Air India Aircraft Engineers Association (AIAEA), Air India Employees’ Union (AIEU), All India Service Engineers’ Association (AISEA), Aviation Industry Employees Guild (AIEG), officers’ association and others.

According to the representative, the unions have decided to oppose privatisation and would explore all legal options. These unions would ‘draw out a plan of action to oppose the privatisation of Air India and to protect the jobs, service conditions and welfare facilities of retired and serving employees of Air India’, the representative added.

Majority of the national carrier’s employees are represented by these unions. The airline has around 20,000 employees.

ICPA had threatened Tuesday to go on strike unless their long-pending demands related to salaries are addressed.

PTI