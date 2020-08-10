Kozhikode: People of Malappuram have come in for praise for saving several passengers of the Air India Express (AIE) plane crash here that left 18 dead. Air India itself has said ‘Taking a bow to HUMANITY’ and ‘We owe you a lot’ to praise the people of Malappuram.

Expressing its gratitude, Air India in a tweet said it takes not just courage, but a touch of humanity to save a life.

“Taking a bow to HUMANITY! A standing ovation from our hearts to the PEOPLE OF MALAPPURAM, Kerala, who had showered us with kindness & humanity during the uncertain incident. We owe you a lot!” the national carrier tweeted. “We at Air India Express take a bow to the people of Malappuram who have risked their own lives to save many. WE OWE YOU!” Air India added.

The AIE flight from Dubai with 190 people on board had overshot the tabletop runway while landing in heavy rains. The aircraft fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two portions Friday night. The accident claimed 18 lives, including that of the pilot and co-pilot, and left over 100 injured.

The Karipur airport falls in Malappuram district and is about 30 km from Kozhikode.

As soon as the mishap occurred, many local people had rushed to offer all help unmindful of the downpour and COVID-19 fears. They have been described as ‘Real Heroes’ by many.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had praised the ‘fast response’ of the local people and officials in being the first to reach the crash site. He said they did so to save passengers, braving inclement weather and COVID-19 fears, ‘which made all the difference’. The airport area also comes under a containment zone.

A total of 135 locals, 42 police personneland 72 firefighters who had participated in the rescue mission have gone on quarantine. With them Malappuram District Collector K Gopalakrishnan is also in quarantine.