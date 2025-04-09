New Delhi: An Air India passenger allegedly urinated on a fellow passenger during a flight from the national capital to Bangkok Wednesday, according to sources.

Air India has reported the incident to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), they added.

When asked about the incident, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu Wednesday that the ministry will take note of the incident and speak to the airline.

“If there is any wrongdoing, we will take necessary action,” he said on the sidelines of an event in the national capital.

PTI