New Delhi: In a move meant to drastically reduce its number of employees, the board of Air India has allowed the airline’s Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) to recommend that a non-performing staff member be compulsorily sent on leave sans pay for a period up to five years.

Employees will be assessed by a board in the following categories: Suitability, efficiency, competence, quality of performance, health of the employee, instance of non-availability of the employee for duty in the past as a result of ill health or otherwise and redundancy.

Air India CMD Rajiv Bansal can now send employees on leave without pay “for six months or for a period of two years extendable upto a period of five years,” the official order said.

“Names of such employees need to be forwarded to the General Manager (Personnel) in headquarter for obtaining necessary approval of CMD,” it added.

The move comes amidst the central government’s attempt to sell off the airline, a process which has been delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The departmental heads in the headquarter as well as regional directors are required to assess and monitor each employee “on the above mentioned factors and identify the cases where option of compulsory LWP can be exercised”, the order said.

