Keonjhar: Residents of Gobindpur locality in this town are vehemently opposing the move to cut 12 very old mango trees by an ‘influential’ person of Ward No-11. They are angry that the Forest department has given him the permission to mow down the trees. They asserted that the need of the hour is to plant trees and not to cut them. The locals have filed a written complaint in this regard with District Collector Vishal Singh in which they have opposed the cutting of trees allegedly on government land.

A total of 60 persons have signed the letter. They have also alleged that the government land has been illegally transferred to the ‘influential’ individual. Singh has ordered the tehsildar to conduct an investigation into the charges and submit a report to him, the locals informed. Kalia Munda, a local resident said that the mango orchard is spread over government land. He asked how could a land which belongs to the state, be registered in the name of an individual. “We want a proper investigation of this fraud,” Munda demanded. Sources alleged that in the past also such irregularities have taken place when government land has been illegally transferred in the name of individuals.

Other residents of the locality expressed surprise and shock at the Forest Department’s decision to allow the 12 trees to be cut. They pointed out that there are many trees that are ‘unsafe’ but the Forest department doesn’t take any precautionary measures. Environmentalist Bhakta Batshal Mohanty said that the world is getting hotter by the day. In these circumstances, more and more trees should be planted and not cut. He blamed the Forest Department officials for the current fiasco. Locals, however, have one demand. They want all government land deals examined thoroughly to uncover the dubious transactions and the trees protected at any cost.