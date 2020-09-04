Bhubaneswar: Air India will resume September 9 its direct flight from the state capital to Surat. The regular flight had been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic since lockdown. This information was given by Air India officials, Friday. Sources said that the direct flights will operate every Monday and Wednesday,

However, the first direct flight will operate Tuesday. It will leave from Surat airport at 3.30pm and reach Bhubaneswar at 5.20pm. Similarly, the return flight will depart from the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) at 6.20pm and land at Surat at 8.10pm on the same day. From then onwards, direct flights to Surat will be available only on Monday and Wednesday of the week.

According to the Airport Authority of India, domestic flight services to various states and Union Territories have already been started in a phased manner. Since there has been a demand for travelling to Surat, the Bhubaneswar-Surat flight will resume again said BPIA director, VV Rao.

Notably, direct flights from Bhubaneswar to Nagpur have also resumed. Regular flights to Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad are already operating.

PNN