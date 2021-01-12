Bhubaneswar: Following assurance from Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over financial support, the AirAsia airline is all set to operate direct flights between Bhubaneswar and Pune soon.

Taking to his twitter handle, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted, “To further enhance air connectivity into Odisha, the State Government has agreed to provide financial support for AirAsia’s direct flight operation between Bhubaneswar and Pune for three months.”

Apart from improving connectivity, it will give boost to tourism and investor footfall, Patnaik added in his twitter.

On the other hand, the wait for flight services from the Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda district to Mumbai and Bengaluru will come to an end Tuesday.

Sources said the inaugural flight from Mumbai will touch down at the Veer Surendra Sai Airport at 12:30 pm. Similarly, the second flight from Bangalore will reach the airport at 5:40 pm.

Earlier this month, the Odisha Commerce and Transport department had made an announcement in this regard on his twitter handle.

PNN