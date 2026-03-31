Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance Department Tuesday seized Rs 45.41 lakh in cash from the possession of an officer, who could not satisfactorily explain the source of the money, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the department intercepted Odisha Police Housing and Welfare Corporation (OPHWC) deputy manager Bidyut Ranjan Bhol near Sambalpur railway station and seized Rs 5.18 lakh in cash from his possession, the Vigilance official said.

Soon after the interception, simultaneous raids were conducted on his properties in Sambalpur, Bhubaneswar and Bhanjanagar in Ganjam, he said.

During the searches till this evening, Rs 5.41 lakh in cash was seized from his residential flat at Police Housing Colony in Rasulgarh locality of Bhubaneswar, while Rs 34.81 lakh was found in his sister’s residence at Chandrasekharpur in the state capital, the official said, adding further searches were underway.