Raisuan: Even as the Centre takes several steps under its Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAAN) programme to develop small airstrips, aerodromes and airports across the country, Raisuan and Tonto airstrips in Keonjhar are facing neglect.

According to sources, one airstrip jutting the national highway (NH-20) at Raisuan under the sadar block and the other beside NH-720 at Tonto under Joda block are said to among the oldest ones in India. These airstrips which exist since kingship days have been neglected and have sparked resentment among locals.

Keonjhar district has hundreds of iron ore, manganese, chromite and pyrophyllite mines. Several others such as gold, bauxite and platinum mines have been detected here. The district has a very high possibility of attracting foreign investors. If developed timely, these airstrips could help contribute to Keonjhar district’s economy, intelligentsia opined.

The airport at Jharsuguda has been operational while development of other airports at Rourkela, Jeypore and Kalahandi is under way, which is expected to be completed within the deadline, report said.

Mining and industrial experts pointed out that Raisuan airstrip is only 7 km from Keonjhar town. The district is rich in terms of mineral reserves and industries. Both the state and the Centre have been earning crores of rupees from mining and industrial sectors.

However, they have forgotten to pay attention to the development of the area and Tonto airstrips, they lamented.

Already 73 years have passed since independence, but the district has been given a short shrift in every sector except mining and industries. In view of necessity air-connectivity in emergent situations for the mineral rich district, a proposal was sent to the central government for developing the airstrips January 21, 2016.

The public works department later conducted surveys and proposed the state government to acquire 22 acres for Raisuan airstrip. A plan was drawn up to develop it as a low cost airport. Then a delegation of the Airport Authority of India visited the project site.

In 2011-12, over Rs1 crore was spent for raising a boundary wall around the airstrip. Raisuan airstrip was built on 38 acres with a runway of 920 X 30 square metre which has been only blacktopped. Tonto airstrip was also allegedly left halfway, which has only a runway of 1112 X 80 square metre.

Notably, many prominent political bigwigs like Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Biju Patnaik and mining barons have landed and taken off from the airstrips. Various quarters have demanded that both the state and central governments should take immediate steps to make the airstrips full-fledged and operational.