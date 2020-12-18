Kabul: At least 30 militants were killed in an airstrike targeting a gathering of Taliban fighters Afghanistan’s Ghazni province Friday, a government official said.

“A group of Taliban insurgents had gathered in Qarsi area of Qarabagh district to storm security checkpoints but the security forces’ planes attacked the gathering in the wee hours of Friday, killing 30 on the spot,” provincial government spokesman Wahidullah Jumazada told Xinhua.

Ten more insurgents were injured in the raid, the official added.

No security personnel or civilians were harmed in the attack, Jumazada said.

There have so far been no comments made by the Taliban militants who are active in parts of the Ghazni province with the Ghazni city as its capital, 125 km south of Kabul.