Mumbai: It is a known fact that Emraan Hashmi in 2014, when he made an appearance on Koffee with Karan, had said that Aishwarya Rai is fake and plastic. This created an ugly spat between the two actors that Aishwarya even refused to work with Emraan in any movies.

Though, five years have passed, Aishwarya Rai is in no mood to forgive Emraan though he clarified that he didn’t mean it.

“The statement was made in jest and it’s all for the hamper. I am a big fan of Aishwarya Rai and if I happen to meet her I will definitely apologise because there was nothing personal to it,” Emraan said.

However, the former Miss World Aishwarya Rai is in no mood to forgive Emraan Hashmi for his ‘plastic and fake’ comments made on her. And now, as per reports, she is upset with father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan for working with Emraan.

Big B and Emraan will soon be seen sharing screen space for the very first time in ‘Chehre’. The film also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Dritman Chakroborthy and Raahgir Yadav with Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

The film will be out in the theaters on February 21, 2020. Meanwhile, Big B will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. On the other hand, Emraan has been roped in for the Hindi remake of Malayalam supernatural thriller ‘Ezra’.

On the other hand, Emraan has a few more movies in his kitty. He will be next seen in thriller movie Body.