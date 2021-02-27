Mumbai: The ever gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is known for her good looks and acting skills. The former Miss World is one of the most beautiful actresses in the world.

Recently, the Aa Ab Laut Chalein actress has come into the discussion due to her lookalike, a Pakistani blogger. Some pictures of the blogger are going viral on social media, which has amazed people. Seeing those photos, people are confused if she is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan herself. The doppelganger looks exactly like the Xerox copy of Aishwarya Rai.

Recently, the pictures of Pakistan-based beauty blogger Aamna Imran went viral on social media, thanks to her very close resemblance to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Aamna is very active on social media and often shares her photos and her appearance closely resembles that of Aishwarya Rai.

On her Instagram account, Aamna often recreates Aishwarya’s looks from her movies. She also has a few videos where she is seen enacting scenes from films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Devdas and Mohabbatein. One of her videos shows her posing like Aishwarya with the song “Dil Dooba” from the movie Khakhee playing in the background.

However, some of the users even called her out for undergoing surgery to get a similar look but Aamna refuted such news and denied undergoing any surgery.

In one of her videos, she posed like Aishwarya with the song Narumugaye from the actor’s film Iruvar playing in the background. The 1997 film was directed by Mani Ratnam.

Though, she is yet to make her comeback on the big screen after Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Aishwarya Rai manages to stay in the limelight with her gorgeous pictures on social media platforms.

She often shares pictures with her daughter Aaradhya and hubby Abhishek Bachchan on her Instagram handle. On professional front, she will be next seen in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan.