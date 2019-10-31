Mumbai: Miss World 1994 pageant Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently attended an event in Rome and also shared some of her stunning photos from the event.

The 45-year-old actress looks sensational in a white silk gown with hearts embroidered all over. Keeping her perfectly-styled tresses open, Aishwarya kept her makeup simple and opted for black eyeliner and nude lips. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of diamond studs and a mustard yellow watch.

Ash made her acting debut in Mani Ratnam’s 1997 Tamil film Iruvar and had her first Hindi film release in Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya that same year.

Her first commercial success was the Tamil romantic drama Jeans (1998), following which she achieved wider success and won two Best Actress awards at Filmfare for her performances in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) and Devdas (2002).

On the professional front, Aishwarya made her comeback last year and was seen sharing the screen space with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in Fanney Khan (2018). Sometime back, the actress had confirmed that she will be starring in a Mani Ratnam directorial. Aish will be seen playing an antagonist in Ponniyin Selvan. The movie also stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Keerthy Suresh.