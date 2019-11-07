Mumbai: Hindi film actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most popular actresses on the planet so it doesn’t come as a surprise when one of her videos or photographs goes viral on social media.

An old video of Aishwarya featuring her singing a song from one of her films has set the internet on fire.

This old video of Aish has been shared on Instagram by Singing Superstar. In the video, Aishwarya is seen singing the superhit song Teri Yaad Humsafar Subha Sham. The video also features actor Chandrachur Singh standing next to Aishwarya.

It is worth mentioning that the song is from Aishwarya’s film Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya (1997).

Aishwarya made her debut in Hindi cinema with this film which also featured Bobby Deol in the lead role. The movie was well received by the audience and the songs of the film also proved to be superhit among fans.

Being shared far and wide on social media, the video is being flooded with praise by Aishwarya’s fans who commended her hidden singing talent.

Recently, the actress celebrated her 46th birthday in Rome, Italy alongside hubby Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. Fans flooded her Instagram account with wishes.