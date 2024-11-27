Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai’s sister-in-law, Shrima Rai, and her husband, Aditya Rai, recently became the target of online trolls after sharing a series of reels on her social media account.

Shrima’s decision to post videos showcasing lighthearted moments of her daily life was met with mixed reactions from her followers. While many admired her charm and wit, a section of social media users expressed their discontent, criticizing the reels.

The videos featured Shrima enjoying a dance with her husband, Aditya. In one video that quickly went viral, the couple is seen twinning in black and dancing together. One user on X (formerly Twitter) shared the couple’s reel, writing, “I just discovered Aishwarya Rai’s brother and sister-in-law on @Reddit and can’t get over them!”

Soon after, netizens flooded the comments section to troll the couple. One comment read, “Why, why, why did I have to see this?” while another called it “cringe.”

Meanwhile, Shrima Rai made headlines recently after posting a photo of a surprise bouquet of flowers sent to her by Shweta Bachchan and her husband, Nikhil Nanda. This gesture came amid reports of trouble in Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan’s marriage. Shrima shared the bouquet on her Instagram story with a heartfelt message, “Thank you, Nikhil Nanda and Shweta. This is stunning…” The reason behind the gesture remains unclear.

Shrima, who is known for maintaining her privacy on social media, often refrains from sharing photos of Aishwarya. The last time she posted a picture with her sister-in-law was in May. Recently, a troll questioned her for not posting pictures of Aishwarya or her niece, Aaradhya Bachchan. Shrima responded with a strong message, stating that she preferred to be recognized for her work rather than her family connections.

On Instagram, Shrima shared a note that read, “Life is too short. Build a life of your dreams but create balance and peace. Be kind and trusting, but create boundaries. Be confident and know who you are but remain humble. Always find ways to self-improve. Tomorrow is never promised, love, forgive, and continue to grow.”

IANS