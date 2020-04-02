Mumbai: Ajay Devgn is celebrating his 51st birthday today.

The actor started his career with the film Phool Aur Kaante (1991). Ajay’s first film was a box office hit. Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgn was a stunt choreographer and his mother Veena was a film producer.

Ajay was a heartthrob in his early career which is a reason why there were reports of his affairs with many of the Hindi film industry’s top heroines which include Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon. Ajay married Kajol in 1999 after breaking Karisma and Raveena’s heart.

Kajol and Ajay have been married for 20 years. There were many ups and downs in their love story. Kajol married Ajay when she was at the peak of her career.

Film industry experts say that the love of these two grew from this film. Kajol became a star in the 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. In the 1998 film Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, both expressed their love for each other.

They got married in 1999 in a Maharashtrian style wedding. Ajay talked about his marriage during the promotion of a film.

Ajay said, “I did not want the wedding to be overcrowded, so all the preparations were done quietly. But a few days before the wedding someone got a clue and he printed it in the paper. Then the wedding venue was changed. I left my room and went to the terrace, got married there and came back to my bedroom.”

Ajay further added, “I used to sit quietly. Kajol used to think that I am arrogant. We both used to talk very little. Then slowly we moved forward. We both did not propose to each other. First we became friends and then realized that we should get married. I did not want to get married on a large scale, so everything happened quietly.”