Mumbai: Actors Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh-led slice of life comedy Thank God is set to hit cinema halls July 29, 2022, makers announced Sunday.

Thank God is helmed by filmmaker Indra Kumar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari. It is co-produced by Yash Shah.

“The much-anticipated film Thank God is all set to bring you joy next year. This hilarious slice of life film with a message will release 29th July 2022,” a note from the makers read.

Kumar has helmed dramas like Dil, Beta, Ishq, Mann in the ’90s before changing gears and directing comedy franchises like Masti and Dhamaal.

In an earlier interview with PTI, Malhotra had said Thank God is a sweet, contemporary film with a “lovely message”.

“For me, it is all about the messaging and what the film is trying to say. I assure people that they will be surprised. Thank God talks about gratitude, which is needed today more than ever,” the Shershaah actor said.