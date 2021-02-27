Mumbai: Actor Ajay Devgn started shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi Saturday, and a picture of the actor from the set is doing the rounds all through the day. In the image, Ajay is seen reading the script and Bhansali stands next to him.

The duo has reunited after 22 years after they worked together in the 1999 blockbuster Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Gangubai Kathiawadi stars Alia Bhatt in the title role. The story revolves on the life of Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura, and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai.

This is the first time that Bhansali directs Alia. The film is Bhansali’s 10th directorial and is set to release July 30.

