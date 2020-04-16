Mumbai: Ajay Devgn, who was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, is all set to sport a new look in his upcoming film. Reportedly, Ajay will go bald for the film, which is reported to be based on Chanakya, the historic royal advisor to the Mauryan empire.

According to the film’s director Neeraj Pandey, “It is not as difficult as it looks. Chanakya is a periodic film. It is very important for the artist to maintain the truth of the character. This is a big decision for Ajay. Actually, after sporting such a look, it would not be possible for Ajay to shoot for other films for a few days.”

Ajay will complete his other projects before starting shooting for the periodic. Pandey also revealed that the Chanakya team was supposed to kick-start the pre-production work on the upcomer in April. However, due to the lockdown, the makers of Chanakya were forced to push the pre-production work.

“Yes, I can definitely tell that the script of the film has been completed,” said Pandey.

On work front, Ajay will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Apart from this Ajay also has a sports drama film Maidaan directed by Amit Sharma to look forward to. Recently, Ajay has was signed to essay the lead role in the Hindi remake of Kollywood film Kaithi.