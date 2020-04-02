Mumbai: As Ajay Devgn turned 51 Thursday, B-Towners took to social media to wish the star a very happy birthday.
Sharing a photo with Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor tweeted: “Happy Birthday, @ajaydevgn!! Working with you has always been a memorable experience! Looking forward to many more! Hope you have a great birthday with your near and dear ones at home!”
— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 2, 2020
Ajay’s De De Pyaar De co-star Rakul Preet Singh wrote: “Happppy happppy bdayyyyy @ajaydevgn sir !! Wishing you the most amazing , happy and healthy year. Keep doing the great work and inspiring all of us.”
— Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) April 2, 2020
Internet sensation and Hindi film hottie Urvashi Rautela shared: “Many happy returns of the day @ajaydevgn sir. It’s always a great pleasure watching your amazing films. Hope you have a great day.”
— URVASHI RAUTELA🇮🇳 (@UrvashiRautela) April 2, 2020
Actress Nushrat Bharucha tweeted: “A very very Happy Birthday to you @ajaydevgn sir! Hope you keep entertaining and roaring at the box office, like you do!”
— Nushrat Bharucha (@NushratBharucha) April 2, 2020
Nora Fatehi expressed: “Happy birthday @ajaydevgn hope you have a blessed year ahead! Wishing you good health and happiness.”
— Nora Fatehi (@Norafatehi) April 2, 2020
Randeep Hooda posted: “God bless you brother @ajaydevgn .. always.”
— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) April 2, 2020
Vivek Oberoi wrote: “Here’s wishing the Singham of bollywood @ajaydevgn a very very happy birthday! May you continue to inspire and create magic on-screen! More power to you! Much love and best wishes always #HappyBirthdayAjayDevgn.”
— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) April 2, 2020
Sunny Singh shared: “Happy Birthday @ajaydevgn bhaiya! My inspiration since childhood!”
— Sunny Singh (@mesunnysingh) April 2, 2020
Neil Nitin Mukesh tweeted: “Happy birthday dearest @ajaydevgn sir. God bless you with all the Happiness always. Loads of love and blessings.”
— Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) April 2, 2020
Veteran director duo Abbas-Mustan tweeted: “Dear Ajay @ajaydevgn wishing you a very happy birthday. stay blessed always take care be safe.. love.”
— Abbas Mustan (@theabbasmustan) April 2, 2020
Producer Bhushan Kumar wrote: “Many happy returns of the day @ajaydevgn. It’s always a great pleasure to associate with you and I look forward to many more projects together. Hope you have a great day.”
— Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) April 2, 2020
Wishes poured in from the actor’s family, too. His sister-in-law Tanishaa Mukerji revealed a very interesting side of the actor’s character and tweeted: “Happy birthday Jay! Have a lovely quarantine birthday! To my fabulous prankster super big hearted super caring super responsible super dad super fun loving super party rockstar (although many may not believe the party bit) #superhero brother in law! @ajaydevgn.”
— Tanishaa Mukerji (@TanishaaMukerji) April 1, 2020