Panaji: Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja owns a bungalow in the picturesque Aldona village in North Goa. He has been fined Rs 5,000 for dumping garbage in the neighbouring village of Nachinola. This information was given Monday by the sarpanch of the village, Trupti Bandodkar. He said Ajay Jadeja paid the fine without any fuss. Jadeja is most remembered for some hurricane knocks played in the 1996 World Cup.

“We are plagued by the garbage issue in our village. Garbage from outside is also dumped in the village. So we appointed some youths to collect the garbage bags and scan them for any proof to identify the culprits,” the sarpanch said.

“We found a bill in the name of Ajay Jadeja in some bags of garbage. When we informed him not to dump the garbage in the village in future, he said he was willing to pay the fine. So he paid it. We are proud that such a celebrity, a popular cricket player, stays in our village. However, such people should follow the garbage norms,” Bandodkar said.

The village of Aldona is home to several celebrities, including Jadeja and writer Amitav Ghosh, among others. Jadeja refused to comment on the matter when contacted.