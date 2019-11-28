Khaira: Ajay Sahu, 17, of Khaira is a symbol of self-learning and self-sufficiency. He makes artificial egg hatching machines and earns his living.

”If one learns by himself the new technology on YouTube and makes use of it rightly, the scope for self-employment is opened up automatically,” he said.

Ajay was a student of a college in Khaira area of Balasore. He has set example for others by becoming self-reliant. As he was not keeping well, he had to drop his studies at Plus-II.

He was restless after dropping his higher education. Sitting idle was like a burden on his parents, he thought.

He wanted to do some business and help supplement his family income. He started searching in his cell phone for use of technology in agriculture and the allied sectors.

He was attracted to artificial hatching of eggs on YouTube. He managed to learn the technology and successfully experimented its use.

He made a business out of it at home and is earning decently.

“Poultry traders can make use of his device at low cost and earn enough to have good income,” he added.

His device has three components for maintaining right moisture, temperature and light. He had to spend Rs 2000 for it.

He himself is making such machines and selling them for Rs 3000 each.

Eggs are kept in the box for 21 days and eggs are hatched. Each box has a capacity of hatching 100 eggs while hatching success could be 80 to 100 per cent.

His device has been a hit among poultry farm traders from Oupada, Bhadrak, Fatehpur, Anandapur and even in Cuttack.

His parents – Balaram Sahu and Kanaklata Sahu – were happy on their son’s self sufficiency.

PNN