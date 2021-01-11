Sydney: Stand-in India skipper Ajinkya Rahane said Monday the racial abuse his teammates endured during the third Test against Australia here was unacceptable. Ajinkya Rahane’s stand found support from his Australian counterpart Tim Paine. The latter said he stands with the tourists on this issue.

Play was halted Sunday for about 10 minutes. It happened after India pacer Mohammed Siraj complained of racial abuse from a section of the crowd. It led to the expulsion of six spectators and an unreserved apology from Cricket Australia (CA).

“We have lodged a complaint. I spoke to the match referee and umpires, whatever I had to say. What happened is not acceptable at all and shouldn’t happen anywhere in the world. We were upset about it,” Rahane stated at the post-match press conference.

Paine had won hearts by joining the Indian team’s huddle Sunday. He said he did so to ‘make sure that the visitors knew that he and his team were against any sort of abuse’.

Paine was batting at that time when the racial abuse took place. He was asked about the incidents that marred the Test. “I think it’s bitterly disappointing. Cricket Australia and the Australian cricket team, we don’t condone any sort of abuse, particularly racial abuse,” the wicket-keeper-batsman said.

“I just wanted to let the Indian team know we were with them on that. Like I said, it’s not condoned by any of us. We are really disappointed that it happens when teams come to Australia and we want it to stop. Just wanted to make sure the Indian boys knew we are also against it and we support them,” the captain elaborated.

The two teams will now head to Brisbane for the fourth and final Test from January 15.