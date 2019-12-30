Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, more than a month after he had sided with the BJP and was sworn-in as the deputy of Devendra Fadnavis.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya is also set to take oath as part of the cabinet along with 34 other legislators.

In November, Ajit Pawar broke ranks from his party to ally with the BJP and took oath along with Fadnavis in an early-morning surprise ceremony. But he quit hours before a Supreme Court-ordered floor test, ending the BJP’s dramatic 80-hour bid to seize power.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar then had a long discussion with Ajit who is also his nephew. It was after this development that Ajit Pawar decided to return to the NCP fold. Sources had indicated then that it was only after an assurance from Sharad that he would be made deputy chief minister again that Ajit decided to come back to the NCP

Details to follow

Agencies