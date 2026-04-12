Guwahati: Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) leader and candidate Kunki Chowdhury appeared before Panbazar Police Station in Guwahati Sunday in connection with a case related to alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the ongoing Assembly elections in Assam.

According to police sources, Chowdhury was questioned for a brief period regarding the allegations before being allowed to leave.

The case against her was registered following complaints of breaching election guidelines, though officials have not disclosed detailed specifics of the alleged violation.

The development comes amid heightened scrutiny by the Election Commission authorities to ensure strict enforcement of the MCC across Assam during the poll period.

Several candidates and political workers have come under the scanner in recent days for alleged violations.

Kunki Chowdhury is a candidate of the AJP, a regional political party formed in the aftermath of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) movement.

The regional party has positioned itself as a voice of indigenous identity and regional aspirations in Assam’s political landscape.

Chowdhury has been active in grassroots politics and is known for her involvement in issues concerning local communities.

Her candidature is part of AJP’s broader strategy to expand its presence by fielding leaders associated with regional and youth-driven movements.

Earlier, police had summoned her in connection with the case after taking cognisance of the alleged MCC violation.

The matter remains under investigation, and further action, if any, will depend on the findings of the inquiry.

Authorities reiterated their commitment to maintaining a level playing field and ensuring that all candidates adhere strictly to election norms during the polling process.