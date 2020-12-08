Bhubaneswar: Twin City Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi informed Tuesday that police will take Akash Kumar Pathak on remand for further investigation into the job fraud case. Akash has been accused of impersonating himself as the MD of Tata Motors Limited (TML) and duping 67 persons of large amounts of money on the pretext of giving them jobs. There are allegations that he and his father also have duped a travel agency and owe the company a huge amount.

“During the remand period, signature samples of Akash will be collected. Those will be sent to handwriting experts for examining the authenticity of his signatures on the appointment letters issued by him to job seekers,” Sarangi said at a press conference.

TNL Motors has also lodged a complaint with Odisha Crime Branch alleging Akhash has illegally used the company’s name and impersonated him as the MD. He has done it intentionally to dupe aspiring candidates and take money from them.

Both Akash and his father, suspended IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak were arrested November 27 in the job fraud case and also for possessing wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Travel agency ‘Sky King’ has also registered a complaint at Kharavela Nagar police station alleging that the father-son duo owes them Rs 65 lakh. Officials of the company said that they were threatened with dire consequences when the followed up for the outstanding amount. The two had booked luxurious hotel rooms, chartered flights and had gone on foreign trips using the resources of the company, the travel agency said in its complaint.

PNN