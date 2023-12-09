Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Akbarudin Owaisi Saturday took oath as Protem Speaker of the newly-elected Telangana State Legislative Assembly.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath to him at Raj Bhavan at a ceremony attended by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Speaker of previous Assembly Pocharam Srinivas Reddy.

Owaisi, who took the oath in the name of Allah, will later administer oath to newly-elected members of the House.

Ministers D. Sridhar Babu, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Seethakka, former minister and BRS leader T. Harish Rao, and others attended the ceremony.

According to a notification issued by the Governor, Owaisi will perform the duties of the Speaker till a Speaker is elected under Article 178 of the Constitution of India.

Being the senior-most member of the Assembly, the AIMIM legislator has been appointed as the protem Speaker.

In the just-concluded Assembly elections, he was elected from Chandrayangutta constituency in Hyderabad for a sixth consecutive term.

This is the second consecutive time that a MLA of AIMIM has been appointed as Protem Speaker. In 2018, Mumtaz Ahmed Khan was made protem Speaker.