Lucknow: After Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Saturday said that he would not get a vaccine shot against coronavirus since it was a “BJP vaccine”, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said Yadav was questioning the efforts of scientists and doctors and should therefore apologise.

The BJP leader said SP national President had made a “childish” statement.

“Renowned scientists and doctors across the world are making efforts to defeat coronavirus. Research is on and vaccine candidates have been readied. Akhilesh is now saying that he will not get the vaccine shot made by the BJP. He should apologise for his statement,” Maurya said.

Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday told the media at the Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow: “I do not trust the coronavirus vaccine given by the BJP. How can I believe in a vaccine given by the BJP? When our government comes to power in 2022, everyone in UP will get the vaccine for free.”

Akhilesh also claimed that there was no coronavirus outbreak in the country but the BJP had spread fear about it only to intimidate the opposition.

IANS