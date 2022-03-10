Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav maintained a comfortable lead from Karhal constituency of Uttar Pradesh Thursday, according to latest poll trends.

Yadav had secured 48,379 votes so far while his nearest rival Union Minister SP Singh Baghel got 19,243 votes, according to the Election Commission.

Karhal seat is considered as a stronghold of the SP.

Yadav has so far got 67.15 per cent votes while Baghel got 26.71 per cent votes.

Akhilesh, who is MP from Azamgarh, is contesting the assembly election for the first time.