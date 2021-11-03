Mumbai: The makers of the upcoming film Sooryavanshi have dropped their latest dance number from the film Na Jaa, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

The original track is by Punjabi singer Pav Dharia and was released in 2017. The revamped version has Akshay and Katrina shaking a leg and grooving to the track, which has been sung by Dharia, Nikhita and composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Katrina shared a glimpse of the song on her Instagram and wrote: “My favourite song – biggest party anthem of the year is here.! #NaJaa Song out now!”

Sharing a link of the track, Akshay called the number the “party anthem” of the year.

“Time to put on your dancing shoes as the biggest party anthem of the year is here #NaJaa Song out now!” he wrote.

In just two hours of its release the remake currently has 1,367,096 views on Youtube.

Sooryavanshi marks the fourth instalment of filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s cop universe after ‘Singham’ franchise and ‘Simmba’. The film stars Akshay as Anti-Terrorism Squad chief DCP Veer Sooryavanshi and also features Katrina Kaif and Jackie Shroff.

The film revolves around Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad and his team who join forces with Inspector Sangram Bhalerao and DCP Bajirao Singham to stop a terrorist group planning to attack Mumbai.