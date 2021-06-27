Mumbai: Superstar Akshay Kumar took to social media Sunday to announce the beta release of mobile action game FAU-G’s Team DeathMatch mode.

“Bullets will fly when #FAUG face their dushman in deadly team battles! Join the beta release of FAUG’s Team DeathMatch mode. Limited slots only! #BharatKeVeer @vishygo @ncore_games_official,” Akshay Kumar shared in an Instagram post.

Akshay had launched the mobile action game Fearless and United Guards (FAU-G) on the occasion of India’s 72nd Republic Day in January this year. The game has been developed by Bangalore based studio nCore Games, with a concept by Akshay himself. The FAU-G game is available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The game was first announced by Akshay Kumar in September 2020, post PUB-G ban.

While announcing the same, the actor had tweeted, “Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game, Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20 per cent of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG”.