Mumbai: Psychological thriller Cuttputlli, headlined by superstar Akshay Kumar, will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar September 2.

Produced by industry veteran Vashu Bhagnani, the film is directed by Ranjit M Tiwari of Bell Bottom fame.

Kumar, who plays a police officer in the film, shared the release date on his Twitter page.

“Yeh khel power ka nahi, mind ka hai. Aur is mind game mein aap aur main…sab #Cuttputlli hain. Dropping on @DisneyPlusHS , 2nd September,” the actor tweeted alongside a teaser of the movie.

Cuttputlli has screenplay and dialogues by Aseem Arrora, whose credits include Bell Bottom and Ek Villain Returns. The film is lensed by National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi.

The film is also produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment.