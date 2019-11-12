Mumbai: Actor Ajay Devgn will be 100 films old in Bollywood with his upcoming release, “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior”, and his friend, actor Akshay Kumar, has praised him. Akshay says he has seen Ajay’s graph grow from strength to strength.

Akshay Tuesday took to Twitter and shared a new poster of Ajay’s upcoming film “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior”.

He captioned the image: “We started our journey in this industry together… 30 years ago. And I have seen your graph only grow from strength to strength.”

Akshay also wished Ajay luck.

We started our journey in this industry together…30 years ago.And I’ve seen your graph only grow from strength to strength.And as you are all set to mark your century with #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior,I wish you nothing but lots of love and luck.Shine on my friend @ajaydevgn pic.twitter.com/HrE1DvPYFW — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 12, 2019

“And as you are all set to mark your century with ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’, I wish you nothing but lots of love and luck. Shine on my friend @ajaydevgn,” He added.

“Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior”, which marks Ajay Devgn’s on-screen reunion with wife Kajol, also features Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar and Pankaj Tripathi. The period drama is slated to hit the theatres on January 10 next year.