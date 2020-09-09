Mumbai: Hindi film superstar Akshay Kumar celebrates his 53rd birthday Wednesday, and wishes poured in from industry colleagues and friends all through the day.

Kareena Kapoor Khan walked down the memory lane and reminded Akshay that her sister Karisma was one of his earliest co-stars.

“This is how I know you… this is how I will always remember you… This is how I will keep reminding you that Lolo was your first co-star and you are my best co-star… you are and always will be nothing but the best. Happy birthday to the one and only Akshay Kumar,” Kareena wrote on Instagram, along with a picture of Akshay and Karisma from the set of the 1992 film, Deedar. The film was Akshay’s fifth release.

Karisma posted the same photo on her Instagram page and wrote: @Deedar days! Such fun memories.. (I look so much like my mom here) #newcomers #memoriesforlife Happy birthday AK,” she wrote.

Akshay is currently shooting for his film Bellbottom in the UK. As a special surprise, the cast and crew of the project penned birthday wishes for him on a pair of blue bell bottom jeans.

Giving a glimpse of how they scribbled the cloth, Akshay’s Bell Bottom co-actor Lara Dutta Bhupathi tweeted: “To the man with the most disciplined work ethic and the biggest heart! Happy Birthday my first and forever hero.”

Not only this, the Bellbottom team also shared Akshay’s look from the film. The actor looks dapper wearing aviators and sporting a moustache.

Akshay’s old friend Ajay Devgn wrote on Instagram: “Happy Birthday Akki. I know it’s an on set birthday in Scotland. Stay safe. Best wishes for all times to come.”

Parineeti Chopra wrote: “To my FAVOURITE co-star and human being – You set new standards of humility, discipline and work ethic everyday. Happppy bday@akshaykumar.”

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja posted a still from their 2018 release “Pad Man” and wrote: “Happy happy birthday @akshaykumar have the best yea.. see you soon.”

Actress Mouni Roy, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018 opposite Akshay Kumar in “Gold”, tweeted: ” Happy happiest birthday dear Sir.. make you continue to inspire us all with your discipline, laughter & love for life.. Love, Monobina.” Mouni’s screen name in the film was Monobina.

Apart from Bellbottom, Akshay also has Laxmmi Bomb and Bachchan Pandey coming up.