Mumbai: Superstar Akshay Kumar turned a professional photographer for actress Nushrratt Bharuccha on the set of Ram Setu.

Nushrratt posted the monochrome picture clicked by Akshay on Instagram. In the image, she is seen looking at the lens and smiling.

“Classic… captured by @akshaykumar #RamSetu,” she captioned the image.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

The two stars are currently busy shooting for Ram Setu. This will be the first time Nushrratt will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez.

Ram Setu is directed by Abhishek Sharma and is produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra. A major portion of the film will be shot in Mumbai.