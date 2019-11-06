Mumbai: Many Hindi film celebrities are proud owners of private jets. Superstar Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn are among celebrities who have private jets worth crores.

Well, Akshay Kumar is one of them. Whether it is about money, fame or fan following, the actor has cemented his place in the industry amidst tough competition. With back to back Rs 100cr movies, Akshay is giving a tough competition to the Khans.

He started his career in the film Saugandh in the year 1991 and has achieved this position with his hard work, dedication and lot of struggle.

Akshay is known to be a very humble star. He leads a normal life with his wife Twinkle Khanna and two little children—Aarav and Nitara. However, he is a proud owner of some of the most luxurious things and among them is a splendid private jet.

This prized possession cost him around Rs 260 crore. He prefers to travel in this just to reach on time for interstate journey as it saves his time. Akshay is one of those actors who gives 4-5 hits in a year and keeps a deadline of 50 days for a single film. Also stars like Ajay Devgn also have private jets.

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 is enjoying a lot of attention at the box office as the film managed to rake in big numbers. Directed by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 features an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde.