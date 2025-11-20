Bhopal: A day after Al Falah University founder Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui was sent to 13-day Enforcement Directorate custody in a terror-financing–linked money laundering case, he has now been booked in a separate Rs 2 crore fraud case following the registration of an FIR in Bhopal.

Siddiqui came under intense scrutiny after his alleged links to the Delhi blast attack surfaced, with the ED claiming that around Rs 415.10 crore was generated through what it called “fake accreditation” and false assertions of statutory recognition.

According to officials, Siddiqui had been absconding from the Bhopal Police for years despite being wanted in an older fraud case. Investigators said that Jawad Siddiqui and his brother Hamood Siddiqui defrauded the public in Bhopal between 1997 and 2001 by operating a chit fund company that lured people with the promise of doubling their money.

By 2001, both brothers had disappeared. FIRs were later filed at Talaiya and Shahjahanabad police stations based on complaints from affected citizens. He was also accused of absconding with money belonging to gas victims.

Allegations that Siddiqui defrauded people and channelled funds into a terrorist plot have also resurfaced in the wake of the recent developments. The fraud of over Rs two crore dates back 24 years. While Jawad Siddiqui secured anticipatory bail in the case, his brother was acquitted.

Meanwhile, the ED arrested Jawad Siddiqui Sunday, stating that Siddiqui and the Al Falah charitable trust under his control amassed Rs 415.10 crore as proceeds of crime by misleading students and parents with fabricated NAAC accreditation claims and purported UGC recognition.

The agency has taken cognisance of two Delhi Police Crime Branch FIRs alleging that Al Falah University used fake accreditation to attract admissions. The ED also argued in court that Siddiqui exercised “command” over staff managing admissions, accounts, fee records and IT systems, giving him the capacity to “destroy or alter records” during the investigation.

According to the agency, the Al Falah group has witnessed a sharp rise since the 1990s, expanding into a major educational network despite financial disclosures that do not align with its assets and accumulated wealth.

Siddiqui will remain in ED custody until December 1 as the probe into alleged large-scale financial irregularities and accreditation fraud linked to the university continues.

The Mhow Cantonment Board (MCB) in Madhya Pradesh has issued a formal notice to the current occupant of the ancestral home of Siddiqui.

The notice requests the removal of what is described as extensive unauthorised construction on the property.