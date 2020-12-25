Mumbai: Actress Alaya F. has shared a sultry pose on Instagram for fans, with a characteristic witty caption adding to the charisma.

Alaya looks stunning in a faux leather jacket paired with boy shorts. She completes her look with adequate make-up.

“I always sit on stools like this, nbd,” Alaya wrote alongside the image, which currently has 91.3K likes.

Daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, Alaya made her Hindi film debut with Jawaani Jaaneman earlier this year. She has a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani.