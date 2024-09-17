Ali Khan Roomani, a versatile music entrepreneur, singer, composer, poet, and lyricist, has collaborated with music legends like KK, Shaan, and Kumar Sanu. His debut single ‘Oh Jaana’ featuring Kumar Sanu garnered widespread acclaim.

This time, Ali joins forces with Odisha’s pride, Rituraj Mohanty, winner of India’s Raw Star, for a special track dedicated to Ganpati Visarjan. The upcoming song promises a captivating fusion of talent and devotion.

With Ali’s musical mastery and Rituraj’s powerful vocals, this track is set to be an unforgettable tribute to the iconic festival. Music executive Saugato Roy Choudhury from Bhubaneswar supervised the project, while 23-year-old documentary filmmaker and musician Wasim Afsar, also from Bhubaneswar, contributed as an independent artist.

Get ready to immerse yourself in the spiritual and musical essence of Ganpati Visarjan with this extraordinary collaboration.