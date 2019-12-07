Hyderabad: With back to back hit movies, Vijay Deverakonda enjoys a huge fan following. With the thunderous success of Arjun Reddy, Deverakonda’s fame grew manifold. After the debacle of Dear Comrade with Rashmika Mandanna, he will be next seen in World Famous Lover.

Recently, the actor was seen partying with the who’s who of Bollywood at Karan Johar’s house party. The actor has been in the news for a couple of weeks now for his statements on Arjun Reddy. Now, the actor is once again making the headlines, for a different reason.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently took part at an award function in Mumbai. When asked who she thinks is a stylish and glamorous actor in the film industry, the Dear Zindagi actress gave a surprising answer.

She said, “Amitabh Bachchan has to be the most stylish actor of all time. And, I like Vijay Deverakonda’s sense of style, it is amazing.” Alia’s quick answer took everyone by surprise as she named a South Indian actor as opposed to her colleagues in the Hindi film industry.

Alia Bhatt and Vijay Deverakonda along with six other actors took part in a roundtable where they discussed films in general and the process that goes behind a film. The other actors who took part in the roundtable hosted by Film Companion were Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ayushman Khurrana, Parvathy, Vijay Sethupathi and Manoj Bajpayee.