Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt Thursday shared a couple of stills from the set of her upcoming film Brahmastra where she features alongside her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

In the Instagram images, Alia poses in front of a huge idol of Goddess Kali along with Ranbir and the film’s director Ayan Mukerji.

“It’s a blessing to be on this journey.. & these magical boys just make everything. P.S — this is jussssttt the beginning,” Alia captioned the photos on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Brahmastra also stars Hindi film icon Amitabh Bachchan and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni along with Mouni Roy. The film is billed as the first installment of a fantasy adventure trilogy.

Nagarjuna recently announced on Twitter that he has finished shooting for the film. “And it’s a wrap for me on #Brahmastra . Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08. Can’t wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created.#TheBigIndianMovie #Brahmastra,” he wrote.