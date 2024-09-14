Mumbai: The second season of the streaming sketch comedy show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ will see guests from Hindi film industry, Telugu film industry and the world of cricket.

The trailer of the second season of the show was unveiled Saturday, and it shows guests like Alia Bhatt, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, NTR Jr, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan and Janhavi Kapoor gracing the show, and having a gala time with the cast members like Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur and Archana Puran Singh.

Season 2 promises to celebrate India and its rich culture with the superstars of the country. The season will also feature the T20 World Cup winners who are exceptionally brilliant at charades, and the Fabulous Bollywood Wives.

Talking about the upcoming season, Kapil Sharma said, “As promised, we didn’t take too long and palak jhapakte hi hum doosre season ke saath laut aaye hai on Netflix (we are back with Season 2 in the blink of an eye). We are all very thankful for the love that we received for Season 1 of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ from across the globe”.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India said, “Bringing The Great Indian Kapil Show to all our members has been one of our high-points in 2024 and we are very excited to bring it back for a second season this year. Kicking off the festive mood around the country, this season celebrates all things India. With some much-awaited and some surprising guests, we celebrate things that are at the heart of India like Bollywood, cricket and lots more”.

“We raise a comedic toast to our familiar and novel quirks as we take the King of Indian comedy to his audiences far and wide. It’s time for families to charge up their weekends with a weekly dose of laughter and comedy with Kapil along with his family – Sunil Krushna, Kiku, Rajiv and Archana”, she added.

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ season 2 is set to drop September 21 on Netflix.