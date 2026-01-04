Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt’s primary social media post of 2026 is a perfect tribute to her fairytale life with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha.

Alia’s latest post on Instagram is a photo of her dressed like a fairy godmother in a white dress, with a wand in her hand, while Ranbir is holding little Raha in the air.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)



Alia’s wish for her little angel went like this, “& up you go love.. happy 2026 (sic)”.

All three are seen twinning in white in the lovely glimpse from their New Year getaway.

Many netizens showered immense love on the post with comments such as “What a happy family”, “Heart is so full, such a beautiful frame, and “Pics like these make me forget every other complaint I keep having.

Alia and Ranbir rang in the New Year with their little bundle of joy on a vacation to an undisclosed location.

Last week, the three were captured at the Mumbai airport, as they posed for the shutterbugs before leaving for their holiday. Alia and Ranbir opted for comfortable athleisure as their off-duty look.

It must be noted that the lovebirds are known to go on a holiday every year during the New Year.

Work-wise, Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly discussed love saga Love and War,” co-starring Vicky Kaushal. The movie will reportedly revolve around a dramatic wartime love triangle, exploring the conflict between duty and desire.

It is believed that the project is inspired by the Bollywood classic “Sangam”, which featured Ranbir’s grandfather Raj Kapoor, along with Vyjayanthimala and Rajendra Kumar.

Over and above this, Alia will also be seen in an action-packed avatar in the latest instalment of the YRF spy universe, Alpha, where she will be seen alongside Sharvari.

The project will mark the spy universe’s first female-led action film.

IANS