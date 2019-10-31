Ooty: Actress Alia Bhatt Thursday completed shooting for the Ooty schedule of her upcoming film Sadak 2.

Flaunting a no make-up look, the 26-year-old took to Instagram Stories and posted a Boomerang video to announce the schedule’s wrap up. “And that’s a schedule wrap,” she captioned the image.

Sadak 2 marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt as director. The film is a sequel of the 1991 hit Sadak, which featured Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

Apart from Alia, the sequel also feature Pooja, Sanjay and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Sadak 2 is scheduled to release July 10 next year.